Gator football team embraces era of change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The UF Football team has announced some particulars in regards to the Orange and Blue Game on April 14 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Fans will be able to attend for the first time since 2019. Action begins at 7:30 p.m., although gates open at 6 p.m. Florida’s orange and blue teams will practice as opposite squads for the final week of spring practice and will even come out of different locker rooms and tunnels.

Head coach Billy Napier and his staff are instilling some mental toughness in his Gators, who went 6-7 last year under Dan Mullen. One move that has gotten players’ attention is prohibiting water breaks during lifting sessions.

“I’ll be in the lifts, I’m throwing up some weight, breathing hard,” said center Kingsley Eguakun. “But I’m not going to argue with coach. I think we needed a little bit of discipline.”

The Gators have been complimentary to other moves made by Napier that are designed to improve the player experience. Multiple players have commented that the food is now fresher under the new nutrition staff, and players are now able to park close to the practice facility without fear of getting a ticket.

“I’ll give you an example,” said Eguakun. “Against Tennessee, I sprained my ankle twice and I couldn’t even walk. Where I had to walk before, it was like a mile away, so I had to eat like 700 dollars worth of tickets to park under the stadium so I could function that week and the next couple of weeks so I could play and stuff.”

“You don’t realize how much little stuff makes an impact until you don’t have it,” said wide receiver Xzavier Henderson. “Just being able to park next to the stadium is good for time management.”

Next Thursday’s Orange and Blue Game will feature four quarters, a 15-minute halftime and a running clock with the exception of the last four minutes of each half. The clock will also stop for penalties, change of possession and scores.

