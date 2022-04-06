Horse Capital TV highlights a local school teaching children about the Equine industry
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a local school dedicated to teaching children about the Equine industry.
Hear more about what they can learn in this week’s Horse Capital TV.
RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights TOBAs Pedigree and Conformation Clinic
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.