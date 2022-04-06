“Justice is going to be served in this”: Family mourns pedestrian fatality; driver gets another DUI charge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Daniel Farmer was the life of the party for family and friends but best known by his middle name, Zack.

“He was a great person and he could’ve been so good in this world,” said Farmer’s cousin, Alicia Morgan.”He was such a great guy, he would do anything for anyone, he never caused a fight.”

Farmer leaves behind siblings, his parents and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was killed while walking to work on Millhopper Road last month. Family members say his truck broke down that day, March 15.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators name the driver as Robert Duncan. He is in the Levy County Jail but had an arraignment for the civil traffic charge attached to the criminal case related to the accident.

“But the court will note that it’s a companion case,” said Judge Meshon Rawls. “Sometimes in a companion case, Mrs. Dixon, what the court does on the civil end is try to establish what’s happening in the criminal case before we proceed on these particular matters.”

Traveling from Palatka, even as far as Lakeland to be in Alachua County, Farmer’s family said they plan to be at every court case Duncan is scheduled to appear in no matter where it’s at.

“We’re not going for a plea deal, we’re not gonna let him get off and kill somebody else,” said Morgan. ”So, now that he’s gone, I’m taking his position to, ‘what’s right is right’ and justice is going to be served in this.”

Farmer’s family says they want support to hold Duncan accountable by calling on his father’s VFW Post 3349 in Palatka to join their cause.

Duncan was charged with a DUI in January 2021 that was dropped but according to the arrest report, that case was the third violation within ten years.

“He technically had his third DUI but it was dismissed because the urine came back negative,” added Morgan. “Although, they had dashcam footage showed him stumbling. So I just want to make sure that this one isn’t left to the side and someone else’s brother, son, uncle dies again.”

There’s no court date set yet for Duncan’s criminal charge related to the accident but his civil traffic arraignment is rescheduled to Aug. 3. The Farmers say they’ll go the distance for Zack.

