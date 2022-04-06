Long-time Gainesville High School athletic director and coach hangs her cleats one last time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cindy Boulware graduated from Gainesville High School in 1977 as a student and returned as a teacher in 1984. From there she coached basketball, softball, and volleyball before as the athletic director for the past 20 years.

She was surrounded by family, friends, past students, and classmates Tuesday as she officially retired at the softball field.

“I’ll miss the students,” said Boulware. “I’ll definitely miss the students, and you know the interactions that you have every day not just with the students in the classroom but with our students on the team. See them grow up and start families of their own. That’s the part that I’ll miss. I won’t miss living by a calendar”

At the celebration, school administrators surprised Boulware by re-naming the softball field in her honor.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.