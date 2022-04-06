Advertisement

LOOK: 11-foot hammerhead shark washes up on beach

An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By Saira Anwer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) – An 11-foot female hammerhead shark was found on a Florida beach.

The shark washed up on the sands of Pompano Beach overnight, and early morning beachgoers said they experienced a range of emotions regarding the creature, from wonderment to heartbreak.

Beach residents said the shark was close to the shoreline early in the morning, but was moved out of the water with a Bobcat so it wouldn’t be carried back out to sea.

After hearing reports of the shark, scientist Hannah Medd came out to the beach to collect samples.

“It might have to do with post-release mortality, which means this species in particular gets a little stressed out when it’s caught,” she said. “It fights really hard.”

Medd said the adult hammerhead’s untimely death may be connected to an encounter with fishermen, with the frazzled shark swimming onto shore to escape capture.

“There is some fishing line in her gills and, from earlier pictures, there was a large hook in the side of her mouth, which indicates she was probably involved in fishing,” Medd said.

Nearby construction crews used equipment to move the shark away from beach crowds before scientists can collect more samples. She’ll then be removed and buried.

Some beachgoers stared in excitement at the rare site while others realized the heartbreaking reality of what led to the creature’s death.

“You never want to see an animal this big lying on the beach,” beachgoer Kevin Nosal said. “This is 11 feet long and over 500 pounds, and it’s a female, so it’s always sad when a female passes.”

