Marion County Public Schools is hosting a career fair Saturday

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools will be hosting a career fair this Saturday.

TV20s Lisa Sacaccio sat down with coordinator Nora Choquette to talk about the upcoming career fair.

It will be held at the World Equestrian Center’s Expo Center two from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

If you want to apply, head to marionschools.net and click on the careers heading or the career fair tab.

Select the hyperlink for Skyward FastTrack and apply to the career fair posting within Skyward.

