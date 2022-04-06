New video of weekend shooting in Belleview

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot multiple times in the chest, Belleview police officers said. They aren’t releasing much information at this time. The teen was transported to HCA Ocala Hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to a press release from Belleview Police Chief Terry Holland, the shooting happened on Sunday at 7 p.m. Another teen involved in the incident was taken to the hospital for a panic attack as well.

TV20 went out to the neighborhood where the shooting happened. We found Devin Ball and his mother (who didn’t give us her name) at home. Police tape was still tied to their trailer.

SOUND ON 🔊 @WCJB20 has acquired new video from residents who live in the Belleview neighborhood where a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Sunday. #shooting pic.twitter.com/YNIrHp9ArT — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) April 6, 2022

Ball said he was home during the time of the incident and watched the aftermath unfold from the window.

He showed us a video he recorded on his phone on Sunday. “Holy freaking shoot...” his speakers sounded as images of police and first responders moved around on the screen. “There’s blood on his face.”

“I heard like some sirens and something pulling up outside so I peeked out the window,” Ball said. “I began to realize holy shoot, something really serious just happened right next door to my house.”

TV20 also spoke with three teens in the neighborhood who did not want to be identified. They discussed what to say and who would speak before taking the microphone.

They have their own theory as to what happened.

“Supposedly what happened was, he put on a bulletproof vest, trying to test it out, and the one kids shot him one time and he went flying the first time when he got shot and then the kid shot him multiple times,” a boy with brown curly hair said.

Belleview police have not confirmed any of the details of what exactly happened yet. Officers said several teens are likely to face charges following the outcome of the investigation. They said there is no further threat to the community.

