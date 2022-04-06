Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Apples on Horseback

Paige’s Kitchen: Apples on Horseback
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are searching for a new appetizer to share with family and friends then you are in luck. This is a fun recipe that you can make in just minutes. And once they are served they will earn you a blue ribbon at the finish line. Enjoy.

Ingredients

  • 16 thin slices of pancetta
  • 1 Pink Lady apple—peeled and cut into 16 wedges
  • 3 ounces Manchego cheese, sliced 1/4 inch thick and cut into 2-by-1/2-inch sticks
  • Sixteen 2-inch rosemary sprigs or toothpicks, for skewers

Step 1

Preheat grill to 350, clean grates, and heat. Spray light coating of Pam.

Step 2

Arrange the pancetta slices on a work surface and place an apple wedge and a cheese stick in the center of each slice. Wrap the pancetta around the filling and secure with a rosemary sprig or toothpick.

Step 3

Grill the skewers until the pancetta is golden and crispy and the cheese is melted for 5 to 6 minutes. Serve hot.

RELATED STORY: Paige’s Kitchen: Deviled Potatoes

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church is now full of trash
church
A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
Wallace Lee Junior got into a car at the Wawa on East University Avenue Wednesday night to buy...
NEW DETAILS: Wawa deadly shooting suspect arrested
Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival
Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival
An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles
An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles