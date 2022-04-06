Paige’s Kitchen: Apples on Horseback

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are searching for a new appetizer to share with family and friends then you are in luck. This is a fun recipe that you can make in just minutes. And once they are served they will earn you a blue ribbon at the finish line. Enjoy.

Ingredients

16 thin slices of pancetta

1 Pink Lady apple—peeled and cut into 16 wedges

3 ounces Manchego cheese, sliced 1/4 inch thick and cut into 2-by-1/2-inch sticks

Sixteen 2-inch rosemary sprigs or toothpicks, for skewers

Step 1

Preheat grill to 350, clean grates, and heat. Spray light coating of Pam.

Step 2

Arrange the pancetta slices on a work surface and place an apple wedge and a cheese stick in the center of each slice. Wrap the pancetta around the filling and secure with a rosemary sprig or toothpick.

Step 3

Grill the skewers until the pancetta is golden and crispy and the cheese is melted for 5 to 6 minutes. Serve hot.

RELATED STORY: Paige’s Kitchen: Deviled Potatoes

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.