The Stephen C. O’Connell Center is hosting In-person Research Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In-person Research day is returning to UF’s College of Medicine.

Visitors can walk through the O-Dome and view hundreds of research posters from students, faculty, and researchers.

Regional winners from the Alachua County Public Schools Science Fair and visitors from The Villages Charter school will be special guests.

The event will be at the Stephen C O’Connell center from 4 to 5 p.m.

