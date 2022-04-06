TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Nathalia Veal (Branford)

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Flying through the air with the greatest of ease, just inches above the bar, Branford pole vaulter, Nathalia Veal, loves the rush she gets from catapulting herself several feet in the air.

“I definitely am an adrenaline junkie,” said Branford Pole Vaulter Nathalia Veal. “I love rollercoasters and stuff.”

The Buccaneers senior has been attempting to clear greater heights since she first witnessed the event in sixth grade.

“I came out here and saw other people do it and I was like wow, that’s a little bit crazy, people are doing that, why don’t I try and It was the best feeling ever, just flying through the air.”

Since then, Veal has medaled three times at the state competition in the pole vault, along with the 100 and 300 meters hurdles. She also holds the school record for the girls pole vault - Veal cleared a height of 11′4 at the Florida Relays at the beginning of April.

The Branford standout admits she’s not the biggest, fastest, or strongest athlete in the event, but does understand how mastering the fundamentals can even the playing field.

“You don’t have to be the strongest one on the runway, but as long as you can get the technique down, you can easily go the heights other people can go.”

On top of being such a well-rounded track and field athlete, Veal also won the state competition for the snatch event in girls weightlifting in the 119 pound weight class, and was a member of the golf and cross country teams.

In the classroom, Veal has a 4.0 g.p.a. and is also heavily involved with her school. She is the president of the National Honor Society and Interact Club, secretary of the Future Farmers of America Club, senior class vice president, and belongs to the BETA club.

Her incredible dedication to her grades, athletics, and volunteer work has earned the Buccaneers senior an appointment to the Air Force Academy.

Veal is excited about attending the prestigious military school to study Biology with a focus on air space physiology - better known as how high speed flight impacts the body.

