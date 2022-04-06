The UF Office of Sustainability and Thompson Earth Systems Institute is hosting the Sustainability in Action Showcase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Campus Earth Week kicks off!

The UF’s Office of Sustainability and Thompson Earth Systems Institute is running the events.

They are hosting the Sustainability in Action Showcase.

This tabling event will give visitors the opportunity to learn more about sustainability on campus.

TRENDING STORY: The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections responded to FDLE investigation and McGraw case

There will be interactive displays, games, and hands-on activities.

This event will be at the Reitz Union Breezeway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.