Union County prevails in 1 vs. 2 showdown over Dixie County, 3-1

Tigers hold off Bears in tight matchup
Softball season picking up with showdown in Lake Butler
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -When the FHSAA updated its state rankings for spring sports on Tuesday, it added extra significance to that evening’s softball matchup between Union County and Dixie County. The Fightin’ Tigers came in ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and the Bears were right behind at No. 2.

On the field, things played out fairly closely, with the Fightin’ Tigers (11-1) prevailing, 3-1. The Difference was Nyasia Williams’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 3-0 Union County.

After Dixie County (8-2) scratched a run across in the fifth, the Bears threatened to tie the game in the sixth, putting runners on second and third with two out. Union County pitcher Megan Sullivan collected a strikeout to end the scoring threat, however, and the Fightin’ Tigers held on.

Union County travels to face defending 1A state champion Trenton on Friday. Dixie County is home against Lafayette on Thursday.

