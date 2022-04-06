Union County prevails in 1 vs. 2 showdown over Dixie County, 3-1

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -When the FHSAA updated its state rankings for spring sports on Tuesday, it added extra significance to that evening’s softball matchup between Union County and Dixie County. The Fightin’ Tigers came in ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and the Bears were right behind at No. 2.

On the field, things played out fairly closely, with the Fightin’ Tigers (11-1) prevailing, 3-1. The Difference was Nyasia Williams’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 3-0 Union County.

After Dixie County (8-2) scratched a run across in the fifth, the Bears threatened to tie the game in the sixth, putting runners on second and third with two out. Union County pitcher Megan Sullivan collected a strikeout to end the scoring threat, however, and the Fightin’ Tigers held on.

Union County travels to face defending 1A state champion Trenton on Friday. Dixie County is home against Lafayette on Thursday.

