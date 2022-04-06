UPDATE: Lake City police arrests wanted murder suspect

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a wanted murder suspect in Lake City is over.

Along with Columbia County sheriff’s deputies, Lake City police officers found and arrested 25-year-old Katrell Hubbard in a home near Northwest Florida Avenue and Northwest Wilson Street around 1:45 p.m.

Hubbard was first spotted in Lake City on March 30, but evaded police after he crashed his car and ran away.

He was wanted on second degree murder charges out of Hillsborough County, where he will soon be extradited to.

