Advertisement

UPDATE: Lake City police arrests wanted murder suspect

UPDATE: Lake City police arrests wanted murder suspect
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a wanted murder suspect in Lake City is over.

Along with Columbia County sheriff’s deputies, Lake City police officers found and arrested 25-year-old Katrell Hubbard in a home near Northwest Florida Avenue and Northwest Wilson Street around 1:45 p.m.

Hubbard was first spotted in Lake City on March 30, but evaded police after he crashed his car and ran away.

He was wanted on second degree murder charges out of Hillsborough County, where he will soon be extradited to.

RELATED STORY: Authorities search for murder suspect on the loose in downtown Lake City

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church is now full of trash
church
A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
Wallace Lee Junior got into a car at the Wawa on East University Avenue Wednesday night to buy...
NEW DETAILS: Wawa deadly shooting suspect arrested
Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival
Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival
An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles
An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles