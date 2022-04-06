Wildlife Wednesday: Hermit Crab

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We may be crabby with the incoming stormy weather, but it’s nothing compared to these guys.

Hear more about Hermit Crabs in this week’s Wildlife Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Rattlesnakes

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.