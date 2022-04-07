Alachua County Pets: Walker, Alfred, Noel, and Pangolin

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, meet Walker. This gentleman is a volunteer favorite with his affectionate personality and chill energy. While Walker may not know a lot of tricks, he’d love to lay on the couch with you and give you kisses all day.

Next, we have Alfred von wiggle-butt. One look at his happy smile, and you can tell he lives up to his name. Alfred is a very happy pup who would love to share his happiness with his new forever family.

Next, say good morning to Noel. Noel is a gorgeous girl with a very cuddly personality. She would be the perfect kitty for someone looking for a snuggle buddy.

Lastly, meet Pangolin. This one-year-old guy is such a ham and a bit of a show-off. He loves to have all eyes on him while he masterfully plays with his toys. Pangolin is a sweet boy looking for a forever home with a sunny spot to relax.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at the email on-screen.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Green Bean, Zucchini, Broccoli, Sid, and Diego

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.