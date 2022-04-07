Advertisement

An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four Ocala Police detectives were investigating a case where more than 20 cars had wires hanging near the steering wheel, but they didn’t know this was only one person’s doing.

“We started off with just one complaint and then it grew over the next couple of days to about 18 to 20 instances where this occurred,” said Detective Ronnie Williams.

The burglar went to four different apartment complexes including Paddock Place, Grand Reserve, The Estates at Heathbrook, and Carlton Arms.

Oscar Agudelo a local mechanic said it takes a person with the right kind of knowledge to be able to hotwire a car.

“It will probably be easier to steal newer vehicles now because of the information technology that we have. All vehicles are computer-driven all diagnostics are done via software and computers. So basically all it takes is an individual with a willingness to use their knowledge in a bad way.”

One thing each case had in common was none of the doors were locked.

“It’s that kind of a setting you should lock your vehicle every single time. The fact with apartment complexes you have a lot of moving in and moving out so you really don’t know who’s in there,” said detective Fannie Ocasio.

Police arrested 21-year-old Marcus Collins in connection to the crimes. When he tried stealing a car from the Carlton Arms the owner heard his car crank up.

The person quickly detained collins himself until police got there. So far he has 46 charges against him.

