Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith is holding a town hall meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County residents are getting the opportunity to speak directly with their sheriff.

Sheriff Gordon Smith is hosting a town hall meeting at city hall in Lawtey Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

TRENDING STORY: New video of weekend shooting in Belleview

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.