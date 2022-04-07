Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith is holding a town hall meeting
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County residents are getting the opportunity to speak directly with their sheriff.
Sheriff Gordon Smith is hosting a town hall meeting at city hall in Lawtey Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
