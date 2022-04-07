Education programs across NCFL are receiving money from Duke Energy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several education programs in North Central Florida are getting money from The Duke Energy Foundation.

The foundation is giving out 641,000 dollars to groups across the state.

In North Central Florida, The Marion County Foundation for excellence in education, Levy County Schools, and The Education Foundation of Alachua County are all getting 10,000 dollars.

The Funding will support the purchase of books and supplies, including science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) related books, to stock the foundation’s literacy bus that will make its way around the district distributing books for students to keep.

The idea is to help students build their own libraries and spark a love for reading so that they continue during the summer months.

The bus will also be used as a reward incentive for students who complete reading challenges over the summer.

