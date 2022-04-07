Advertisement

Education programs across NCFL are receiving money from Duke Energy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several education programs in North Central Florida are getting money from The Duke Energy Foundation.    

The foundation is giving out 641,000 dollars to groups across the state. 

In North Central Florida, The Marion County Foundation for excellence in education, Levy County Schools, and The Education Foundation of Alachua County are all getting 10,000 dollars.

The Funding will support the purchase of books and supplies, including science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) related books, to stock the foundation’s literacy bus that will make its way around the district distributing books for students to keep.

The idea is to help students build their own libraries and spark a love for reading so that they continue during the summer months.

The bus will also be used as a reward incentive for students who complete reading challenges over the summer.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

Diyonne McGraw Aug. 11 Deposition
Diyonne McGraw files to run for her old Alachua County School Board seat
Diyonne Mcgraw runs for seat
Diyonne Mcgraw files to run for office
Students and faculty at the University of Florida gathered for Relay for Life
Students and faculty at the University of Florida gathered for Relay for Life
Students and faculty at the University of Florida gathered for Relay for Life
Students and faculty at the University of Florida gathered for Relay for Life
Corduroy’s Cause: NCFL pup’s injury sheds light on Dr. Doolittle Program
Corduroy’s Cause: NCFL pup’s injury sheds light on Dr. Doolittle Program