Gainesville City Commission discusses plan to increase pedestrian safety on University Ave
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss the latest plan to improve pedestrian safety along University Avenue and 13th Street.
The next step is selecting a consultant to prepare a preliminary design and environment study.
The current fund for which is $1M.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
