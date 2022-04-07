Gainesville City Commission discusses plan to increase pedestrian safety on University Ave

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss the latest plan to improve pedestrian safety along University Avenue and 13th Street.

The next step is selecting a consultant to prepare a preliminary design and environment study.

The current fund for which is $1M.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

