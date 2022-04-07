Local elections approaching for multiple NCFL communities
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Archer, Alachua, and Newberry will be heading to the pools next week.
On Tuesday, the City of Newberry will vote and decide who holds the City Commission group 3 seat.
The candidates are Mark Allen, Walt Boyer, and incumbent Monty Farns-Worth.
Incumbents Ricky Coleman and Mark Clark are running for re-election unopposed
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Commission discusses plan to increase pedestrian safety on University Ave
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.