Local elections approaching for multiple NCFL communities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Archer, Alachua, and Newberry will be heading to the pools next week.

On Tuesday, the City of Newberry will vote and decide who holds the City Commission group 3 seat.

The candidates are Mark Allen, Walt Boyer, and incumbent Monty Farns-Worth.

Incumbents Ricky Coleman and Mark Clark are running for re-election unopposed

