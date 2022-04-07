Advertisement

Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHILOH, Fla. (WCJB) - A pasture full of cows and horses are getting ready for a festival this weekend.

The Farmland Preservation Festival aims to bring awareness to the farmlands across Marion County. The first one started in a church when a developer was trying to build a housing development on farmland but was unsuccessful.

There is a new challenge with developers wanting to build a huge warehouse and new additions to the Ocala Jockey Club off HWY 318.

“This year’s festival is a little more important I suppose you might say due to the fact that there are some developments and zoning issues in the nearby areas which have kind of piqued the interest of the community,” said organizer Jerome Feaster.

The festival will be held at the Rockstar Arena near Micanopy on Saturday starting at 9am, there will also be a rodeo at 7pm.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church is now full of trash
church
A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michaels Episcopal Church is now full of trash
Wallace Lee Junior got into a car at the Wawa on East University Avenue Wednesday night to buy...
NEW DETAILS: Wawa deadly shooting suspect arrested
Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival
Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival
An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles
An Ocala man was arrested after trying to hotwire more than 20 vehicles