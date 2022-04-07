Marion County residents are setting up for this weekend’s Farmland Preservation Festival

SHILOH, Fla. (WCJB) - A pasture full of cows and horses are getting ready for a festival this weekend.

The Farmland Preservation Festival aims to bring awareness to the farmlands across Marion County. The first one started in a church when a developer was trying to build a housing development on farmland but was unsuccessful.

There is a new challenge with developers wanting to build a huge warehouse and new additions to the Ocala Jockey Club off HWY 318.

“This year’s festival is a little more important I suppose you might say due to the fact that there are some developments and zoning issues in the nearby areas which have kind of piqued the interest of the community,” said organizer Jerome Feaster.

The festival will be held at the Rockstar Arena near Micanopy on Saturday starting at 9am, there will also be a rodeo at 7pm.

