New study shows COVID-19 test results within 1 minute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’ve had a COVID-19 test, you know how long it can take to get results.

Researchers at the University of Florida have developed a test that can get results in less than a minute. They say the new test can give accurate results in just 30 seconds and the results are as accurate as PCR tests.

UF is working with a new jersey based company to obtain a licensing agreement and hopefully, put the test into production.

