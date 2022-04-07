Advertisement

New study shows COVID-19 test results within 1 minute

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’ve had a COVID-19 test, you know how long it can take to get results. 

Researchers at the University of Florida have developed a test that can get results in less than a minute.   They say the new test can give accurate results in just 30 seconds and the results are as accurate as PCR tests. 

UF is working with a new jersey based company to obtain a licensing agreement and hopefully, put the test into production.

