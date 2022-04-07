No. 7 Gators fall in extra innings to No. 2 Seminoles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The top-10 matchup between No. 7 Florida and No. 2 Florida State more than lived up to the billing Wednesday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Gators (30-7) left a dozen runners on base and blew a 2-1 lead in the top of the 6th to lose in extra innings to the in-state rival Seminoles (36-2), 4-2.

Elizabeth Hightower got the start in the circle for the orange and blue. She hurled seven productive innings, only yielding a pair of runs to the garnet and gold on seven hits. Hightower also struck out seven batters and walked just two. The senior from Monticello, Fl threw 101 pitches and only missed the strike zone 30 times.

Neither team could put a dent in the scoreboard until Florida did so in the bottom of the 3rd. Kendra Falby’s blazing speed forced a hurried throw from Seminole third baseman Sydney Sherill, which ended up sailing over the head of first baseman Kalei Harding, allowing Falby to motor into second with no outs. After Skylar Wallace flew out for the first out of the inning, Hannah Adams smacked a single back up the middle into center field on a 2-2 pitch, which was good enough to plate Falby for the orange and blue to grab a 1-0 lead.

However, the early lead didn’t last for long. Mack Leonard led off the top of the 4th with a single back up the middle on the first pitch from Hightower. Pinch runner D’Aun Riggs managed to swipe second - one of three stolen bases on the night for the Seminoles - and was driven in by teammate and second baseman Devyn Flaherty, who singled to center on a 2-0 pitch to tie the game. Hightower only relinquished the lone run before striking out a pair of Seminoles to escape the inning.

Tim Walton’s team responded to surrendering the tying run by jumping back in front in the home half of the 5th. With Wallace leading off with a single, then stealing second - she’s now accumulated 32 stolen bases on 34 attempts - Charla Echols stepped up to the plate and hammered a 2-1 pitch into the most popular part of the park - center field - to bring home Wallace to give Florida the lead once again.

The Gators could’ve easily added to their lead, but with the bases loaded and two outs, Avery Goelz grounded out to first on a full count to end the threat, and only keep the Gators lead at one.

In the top of the 6th, Florida State was able to stir up some trouble and tied the game. Leonard hit a ground ball to second that should’ve been no problem for the normally sure-handed Adams, but, instead, she muffed it and allowed Leonard to reach base safely. That would come back to haunt Florida because two batters later, Flaherty singled out to right to put her at first and Leonard standing on third with only one out.

When Harding singled through the hole between short and third, Leonard touched home to even the score again, 2-2. Hightower remained cool under pressure, though. Instead of folding, the veteran right hander was able to compose herself and struck out Jahni Kerr to strand Harding and Flaherty and preserve the tie.

In the top of the 7th and 8th innings, Florida State managed to get a runner aboard, but their hope to break the tie ended quickly thereafter.

As for Florida, the were able to get one runner on base in that time, but Sarah Longley grounded into a 5-4-3 double play, that wiped away any momentum they’d hoped to build up.

Natalie Lugo came in relief for Hightower in the 8th and 9th innings and faced little resistance. She only gave up 1 hit between the two innings to give her offense a chance at breaking through to win the game.

Florida had its best chance to do just that in the bottom of the 9th. Falby collected her second hit of the game when she beat out an infield single hit back to the pitcher. With the leadoff hitter aboard, Wallace then grounded into a fielder’s choice, but did manage to steal second to put the winning run a base hit away.

With Adams grounding out to first and advancing Wallace to third, Echols stepped in the box with the chance to play hero. The only problem is she was intentionally walked, so she never took the bat off her shoulder. The burden of knocking in the winning run became Reagan Walsh’s to carry in the moment, and against Kathryn Sandercock, who was 18-0 to this point in the season, Walsh went down on strikes to end the 9th, and miss out on clinching the game.

Lugo started the top of the 10th for the Gators, but she wouldn’t last long because the score changed in a hurry.

On the very first pitch Lugo hurled to the plate, Sherill put barrel on ball and sent it over the right center field fence for the go-ahead solo home run to make it 3-2.

The Seminoles would add an insurance run thanks to a sacrifice fly by Harding to push their advantage to 4-2.

As the home team, Florida got to bat one last time before it was all said and done, but Sandercock retired the side in order to clinch the game for the Seminoles.

Before Wednesday’s loss, Florida was 19-0 when scoring first this season.

The Gators play top-10 conference opponent Alabama at home April 9-11.

