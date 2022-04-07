Possum Creek hosts Skate Jam for different levels of skaters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Possum Creek Skate Jam kicks off Saturday at noon and runs until 5 p.m.

Registration starts at 10 a.m.

Skateboarders can compete for prizes in four different age and skill categories including 12 years old and under, 13 to 15 years old, 16 to 18 years old, 18 years old and older, and sponsored (pro) skaters.

There will be a skateboard competition and a best trick contest with prizes.

The event will also have giveaways, a live DJ, urban art, a sculpture garden, food trucks, and a vendor village.

