A property in Gainesville that once housed Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church is now full of trash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The trash may not be super visible from the corner of NW 43rd Street and NW 23rd Avenue, but as you pull inside you will see litter, decaying buildings and people who find temporary shelter.

“Kind of an eyesore, there is so much trash there” said Suburban Heights resident, Marsha Mott.

One homeless man who regularly stops by the Saint Michael’s property, said the rundown appearance is actually what attracts him there.

“You’ll probably see more people around here, just because there is no place to go for homeless people on this end of town. It draws our attention. Nobody comes around it. That’s why we flocked this kind of spot. Maybe if it was more maintained, especially with it being a church. I was surprised it’s not more maintained”

At a city commission workshop in January, neighbors and the Wilson Development Group were unable to come to an agreement on what would be built there.

This has led to it’s current state.

“Many of my neighbors have experienced people living there, not too far from their backyard. It is not a good place for a person to live. It is not a safe place for them to live” said Suburban Heights, Marsha Mott.

Commissioner Adrian Hayes Santos said the property is in limbo, but it could end up being an office complex because that is the primary use under the current zoning.

“That is why we have homelessness, because we don’t let homes get built in our community” said Hayes Santos.

He did previously support a plan to build affordable housing here.

“It shows how messed up our housing issues are right now. When we see ‘hey these people are homeless, they need homes’. And we we are trying to build 160 homes and then we don’t allow those homes to get built” said Hayes Santos.

Code enforcement officers will respond to complaints, but there have been none this year, according to a city spokesperson.

