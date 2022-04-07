Registered sex offender arrested in Marion County after soliciting sex from a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Marion County after soliciting sex from a minor.

According to sheriff’s deputies, 42-year-old Michael Larner approached a 13-year-old outside a store and asked her to do drugs and have sex with him.

Larner was booked in jail on Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and failure to meet sex offender registration requirements.

He has a prior sexual assault conviction in Escambia County.

