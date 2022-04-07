A second lawyer for a North Central Florida Capitol rioter had his license to practice law revoked

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The second lawyer for a North Central Florida Capitol rioter may no longer be able to practice law.

The Virginia state bar has revoked Jonathon Moseley’s license to practice law.

He represents Kelly Meggs of Marion County, who is accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

The bar association stated Moseley violated rules governing the safekeeping of property, making truthful claims, and fairness to opposing council among others.

