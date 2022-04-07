SWAG Family Resource Center holds health and wellness fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - SWAG Family Resource Center is holding a health and wellness fair.

This event showcases the numerous resources available in the community.

There will be health providers sharing information, interactive activities, and a raffle.

Peacefield will also do a plant-based cooking demonstration.

The first 75 participants get a free bag of produce.

This event will be at the Swag Family Resource Center from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

