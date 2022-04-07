SWAG Family Resource Center holds health and wellness fair
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - SWAG Family Resource Center is holding a health and wellness fair.
This event showcases the numerous resources available in the community.
There will be health providers sharing information, interactive activities, and a raffle.
Peacefield will also do a plant-based cooking demonstration.
The first 75 participants get a free bag of produce.
This event will be at the Swag Family Resource Center from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
