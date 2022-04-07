Advertisement

UF College of Medicine hosted the annual On-campus Research day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF students got to show off their work at the annual On-campus Research day.

The UF College of Medicine hosted the event.

More than 500 research posters from students, faculty, and researchers were on display in the O’Connell Center.

The event returned in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The event also featured an AI and Tech Forum.

