UPDATE: Twenty-third suspect has been arrested in operation “April Fools”

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 23rd accused predator has been arrested in operation “April Fools”.

In the operation, undercover agents made contact with suspects online pretending to be minors. Deputies say Robert Coppola took the bait after being told he was messaging a 15-year-old girl Coppola sent a nude photo of himself and asked to have sex with the agent.

He wasn’t difficult to identify because his user name on the messaging app Kik is his legal name.

He was arrested in Volusia County and is awaiting extradition to Marion County.

Sheriff’s deputies say they are actively searching for an additional 4 suspects to arrest.

