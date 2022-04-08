A North Central Florida health department warns the public of an increase in meningitis cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida health department is warning of an increase in meningitis cases.

According to Alachua County officials, the number of cases already reported this year is surpassing the 5-year-average of cases for the entire state.

They encourage everyone to get vaccinated against the disease, especially college students, immunocompromised people, those living with HIV, and gay men.

Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and rash.

