Santa Fe College hosts grand opening of Blount Hall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is ushering in a new era of learning in east Gainesville.

This morning, the college unveiled the newly updated Blount Hall on the corner of NW Sixth Street and West University Avenue.

Leaders of the college hope the brand new facility brings an all-encompassing college experience to under-served communities in Gainesville.

President of Santa Fe College Dr. Paul Broadie II says in the past, Blount Hall has “offered general education courses. Now, students will be able to come here and get the full degree; associates degree, a bachelor’s degree, a certificate while also receiving full, wrap-around services.”

The 87,000 square foot facility is home to the college’s Business and Information Technology Programs, and increased space for the Center of Innovation and Economic Development.

Students will attend classes in the new facility beginning this fall.

