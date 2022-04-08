Trail in Alachua County reopens after rainfall delays maintenance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A set of trails in Alachua County is reopening after weather conditions delayed planned work.

The Barr Hammock South Trailhead has officially reopened.

County officials say due to ongoing heavy rainfall planned land management activities are being postponed.

The trails will be closed again when site conditions improve.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County man sets his own apartment on fire

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.