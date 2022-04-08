Two candidates face off for Seat 2 on the Alachua City Commission

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - This Tuesday, Alachua residents can cast their vote for Ed Potts or Gregory Pelham.

They’re running for Seat 2 on the city commission, the only seat up for grabs in this year’s election now that longtime commissioner Robert Wilford is retiring.

Potts said one of his biggest priorities is what he calls “smart growth” in the community.

“We have employees coming in to our growing companies both in the bioscience area and in tech city. They enjoy what they community has to offer and they’d like to live here, we have no opportunity for them to do that,” said Potts.

He feels his experience will help the city grow while keeping its small town charm.

“I’m well in tune with that because I sat on the planning and zoning board for the last 12 months, and I sit in leadership with the chamber of commerce,” he said.

Gregory Pelham said one of his biggest priorities is strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“Well I work in the juvenile justice system and that gives me a birds eye view of where our young people are as well as where they’re headed,” said Pelham.

He said he’d like to allocate more resources to building that relationship.

“Our young people are our future and if we don’t invest in our future then the future is going to look very, very grim.”

Both candidates said they plan to bring more vocational education opportunities to Alachua.

The polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, Cleather H. Hathcock Center, and Turkey Creek Clubhouse.

