Zippy Broughton to return next season for UF women’s basketball team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After winning 21 games and advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time in six seasons, the Florida women’s basketball program received a shot in the arm on Friday. Guard Zippy Broughton announced she would use her fifth year of eligibility and return to the Gators in the 2022-23 season.

Broughton, who transferred to Florida from Rutgers, ranked third on the team, averaging 10.5 points per game, plus 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals. She was particularly effective after guard Lavender Briggs went out for the season with an injury, recording a streak of 11 consecutive games in double figures during SEC play.

With guard Kiki Smith done for her UF career, Broughton should be instrumental to next season’s roster. The Gators are now slated to return three of their top four scorers.

