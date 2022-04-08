Advertisement

Zippy Broughton to return next season for UF women’s basketball team

The Gators are now slated to return three of their top four scorers
Florida guard Zippy Broughton (4) drives for a basket against South Carolina guard Brea Beal,...
Florida guard Zippy Broughton (4) drives for a basket against South Carolina guard Brea Beal, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After winning 21 games and advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time in six seasons, the Florida women’s basketball program received a shot in the arm on Friday. Guard Zippy Broughton announced she would use her fifth year of eligibility and return to the Gators in the 2022-23 season.

Broughton, who transferred to Florida from Rutgers, ranked third on the team, averaging 10.5 points per game, plus 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals. She was particularly effective after guard Lavender Briggs went out for the season with an injury, recording a streak of 11 consecutive games in double figures during SEC play.

With guard Kiki Smith done for her UF career, Broughton should be instrumental to next season’s roster. The Gators are now slated to return three of their top four scorers.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

Florida and Alabama play at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
No. 7 Florida falls to No. 5 Alabama in series opener
Florida teammates high five each other after scoring a run in the team's game against Alabama.
Florida falls to Alabama in series opener
Florida and Arkansas squaring off at Florida Ballpark.
Florida edges No. 2 Arkansas in weekend finale to take series
Florida pitcher Brandon Neely walks off the mound at Florida Ballpark.
Florida edges Arkansas in weekend finale to take series
Florida lacrosse players celebrate after scoring a goal against Old Dominion.
No. 10 Florida wins seventh straight match