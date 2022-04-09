Corduroy’s Cause: NCFL pup’s injury sheds light on Dr. Doolittle Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One small dog found on a Levy County road is helping shed light on a program ran by the Humane Society of North Central Florida. His name is Corduroy.

The dog was found earlier this week in a crate by Levy County Animal Service employees. Margot DeConna with the Humane Society of North Central Florida says that’s when he was brought to Gainesville.

“He was in quite a bit of pain so we needed to at first get him stabilized and then get him to a hospital for emergency surgery,” said DeConna.

At first, they thought he was only suffering from a skin condition, but an x-ray disclosed a different condition. A mass lodged in the pup’s stomach.

Corduroy was taken to the University of Florida Veterinary Hospital on Friday. The surgery to remove a corn cob from his belly will cost $6,000. A bill that could have meant a death sentence to this little dog with a funny name.

Instead of euthanization, Corduroy’s medical expenses will come out of the Dr. Doolittle Fund. According to the humane society’s website, 100% proceeds go directly to rescue animals with medical conditions who might not otherwise be rescued.

“Of course there are always going to be medical cases where the most humane outcome is humane euthanization because the prognosis is not good, but incredible and generous donations from our community allow us to do more for these very special cases and get them adopted,” said DeConna.

If you would like to donate to help fund Corduroy’s recovery, or that of other animals like him, click this link.

