Diyonne McGraw files to run for her old Alachua County School Board seat

Former Alachua County School Board member runs for her old seat
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A former Alachua County School Board member is running for the seat she was removed from by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Diyonne McGraw has officially filed to run for the school board district two seat.

On Monday a judge ruled against McGraw in her lawsuit against the governor. She argued DeSantis should not have vacated her school board seat after it was revealed her listed address was outside the district she represented.

McGraw is running for district two again but this time she is in the correct district. Newly drawn maps put her squarely in district two rather than district four where she previously lived.

Currently, the seat is held by Mildred Russell who was appointed by DeSantis after vacating the seat. Russell has filed to run for the seat as well.

Election day is August 23. Districts one, two, three, and five are all up for grabs.

Alachua County School Board 2022 districts map
Alachua County School Board 2022 districts map(WCJB)

