Florida edges No. 2 Arkansas in weekend finale to take series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time all season, the Florida baseball team has finally won a Southeastern Conference series at home.

Wyatt Langford and B.T. Riopelle each blasted three-run home runs to help the Gators (21-11) edge the Razorbacks (23-7) in the weekend finale 9-7 to win their second conference series of the season.

Florida raced out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd, thanks to Langford beating out a ground ball to short to plate Colby Halter for the first run of the game. A few batters later, Riopelle stepped to the plate with a pair of runners on base and hammered the Hogs pitch well beyond the fence for his second home run of the series. His round-trip homer was also the second game in a row he left the yard.

However, the comfortable lead was short lived. In the top of the 4th, Jalen Battles got the Razorbacks on the board with a single to left field to cut their deficit to three runs. Later in the frame, Zach Gregory delivered a double down the right field with the bases loaded to plate all three runners and even the game, 4-4.

In the home-half of the 5th, Langford came up clutch again for the home team. He belted a three-run home run over the wall in left field to vault Florida back in front 7-4. Like Riopelle, Langford’s home run was his second of the series and second straight game with a round-trip.

The three run lead lasted until the top of the 6th, when an error and a walk with the bases loaded allowed the Hogs to score a couple of runs to cut the score to 8-7. They would tie the game in the top of the 8th off a Gregory solo home run.

With the game level at 8-8, Florida’s offense came up with a much needed answer. With Josh Rivera standing on third base and one out, Deric Fabian lined a shot back into center field, Brayden Moore was able to make the catch, but it was deep enough for Rivera to tag from third and slide safely in to home for the go-ahead run.

The Gators added an insurance run in the frame off a Jud Fabian single to left field that scored Halter.

Florida is now 2-2 in league play this season and will face arch-rival Florida State in Tallahassee on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

