Florida hammers No. 2 Arkansas to even series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After losing 8-1, at home, to No. 2 Arkansas Thursday night to drop their sixth consecutive game in Southeastern Conference play, Florida finally put on an all-around performance to win, 7-2.

Brandon Sproat picked up his fourth win of the season, snapping his own two-game skid, by allowing just one earned run on seven hits, while striking out five and issuing just a pair of walks to help the Gators (20-11) defeat the Razorbacks (23-6) to even their series at one game a piece.

The sophomore right-handed hurler threw a season-high 109 pitches in his ninth outing of the season. Of those 109 pitches Sproat threw, he rifled 84 of them for strikes.

At the plate the orange and blue jumped on the board early, thanks to a sacrifice fly by Sterlin Thompson in the bottom of the first to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Then, Wyatt Langford crushed his eleventh home run of the season on a solo bomb to push Florida’s advantage to 2-0 after the first.

In the bottom of the 2nd, the Gators tacked on two more runs. Deric Fabian walked with the bases loaded to bring in Kendrick Calilao, followed by a anther sacrifice fly - this time courtesy of Colby Halter that drove in Josh Rivera. With a 4-0 lead, Florida wasn’t done adding to its total, yet.

The very next inning, B.T. Riopelle mashed the second homer of the game for Florida - this blast was a shot over the right center field fence. For the third consecutive inning, the orange and blue posted a crooked number on the board to boost their lead to 5-0.

Sproat finally relinquished a run in the top of the 5th, as Peyton Stovall hit a single, which moved Jalen Battles to third, but an error by Halter allowed Battles to motor home for the Razorbacks first run.

However, Florida answered right back in the home half of the inning. Riopelle brought in Thompson on a sacrifice fly - third run of the game scored on a sac fly by the orange and blue. Then, Calilao popped a double down the left field to plate Langford for the final Gators run of the night.

In total, Florida scored its seven runs on nine hits, with Langford and Riopelle each collecting two hits of their own.

The series is now even at one game a piece and the rubber match will decide the winner. The series finale will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Florida Ballpark.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.