Forest baseball team stays hot, blanks Vanguard

Wildcats improve to 6-0 vs. Marion County foes
Forest scores early run and late run in wi over Vanguard
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Forest baseball team ran its winning streak to six on Friday, shutting out Ocala rival Vanguard, 2-0. The victory gives the Wildcats (12-2) a season series sweep of the Knights (6-7-1), having also defeated Vanguard, 7-1 back on Feb. 25.

Forest only led, 1-0 in the top of the sixth, until a key insurance run came courtesy of Tyler Thomas’s RBI single. Caden Smith shut the door on Vanguard in relief and struck out the side in the seventh.

Forest improves to 6-0 versus Marion County opponents and will host University on Tuesday. Vanguard had its two game winning streak halted and will visit Belleview on Tuesday.

