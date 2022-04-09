Forest baseball team stays hot, blanks Vanguard

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Forest baseball team ran its winning streak to six on Friday, shutting out Ocala rival Vanguard, 2-0. The victory gives the Wildcats (12-2) a season series sweep of the Knights (6-7-1), having also defeated Vanguard, 7-1 back on Feb. 25.

Forest only led, 1-0 in the top of the sixth, until a key insurance run came courtesy of Tyler Thomas’s RBI single. Caden Smith shut the door on Vanguard in relief and struck out the side in the seventh.

Forest improves to 6-0 versus Marion County opponents and will host University on Tuesday. Vanguard had its two game winning streak halted and will visit Belleview on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.