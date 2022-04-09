“I wasn’t expecting it at all”: NF/SG Veterans Health hires hundreds at Gainesville VA Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System hosted a hiring fair in Gainesville.

The job fair was hosted at the Malcom Randall Veteran Affairs Medical Center, but the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is hiring at all of its locations.

“We’re really focusing on registered nurses, housekeeping aids, medical support assistants, as well as medical technologists to fill a lot of the roles that we have across our system,” said David Isaacks, Executive Health Systems Director.

Smaller job events have been held before, but this time, all of the on-boarding components are done in a one stop shop.

“So that way when they leave here, they have a job offer in hand, they have a starry determination made, as well they have things like their occupational health physical completed,” Isaacks said.

The job fair was scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., but around 10:30 a.m., all administrative clerk positions were filled. Those who were still in line, had their resumes reviewed to determine their eligibility for future positions. Meanwhile positions for nurses, medical technologists, and housekeeping staff were still available.

One candidate went in hoping to get an administrative position and ended up leaving with a nursing job. “From thinking that I was going to go into a job of administration to get picked out to do a job that I graduated to do, it’s my desire so it was just crazy. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Josanna Levy-Davis.

Hundreds of people showed up with a goal of a job offer but more than 200 people left with a start date.

