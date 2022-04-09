Lake City man arrested after hitting woman with a flashlight

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is behind bars in Alachua County after officers say he hit his girlfriend on their way home.

According to High Springs police officials, 33-year-old Cory Howell was arrested after Howell hit the woman with a flashlight during an argument when she was picking him up after his vehicle broke down.

Howell is also accused of busting the headlight of another vehicle and refusing handcuffs once officers arrived.

Howell is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

