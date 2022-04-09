Advertisement

No. 10 Florida crushes Old Dominion for seventh straight win

14 different Gators scored at least one goal
Florida pummeled Old Dominion 22-6 to win their seventh straight match.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the seventh consecutive match this spring, the Florida lacrosse team came, saw, and conquered their opponent.

Emma LoPinto was one of 14 different Gators (9-4) to score a goal against Old Dominion (5-9) in the team’s dominant 22-6 victory.

After LoPinto and Emily Heller scored the first two goals of the match to give the orange and blue a quick lead, Florida then went on an offensive explosion by outscoring the Monarchs 11-1 over the next 15 minutes to give them a commanding 13-1 advantage. Lopinto scored all four of her goals of the match in that span to give her a team-high 37 goals on the season.

The Gators took a 14-2 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the orange and blue tacked on eight more goals while allowing just four more to to Old Dominion.

Sarah Mackey netted three goals and Madison Reilly added a pair of her own in the second half. Mackey now has five on the season and Reilly has two.

Florida dominated shots on goal in the contest, as the Gators peppered the Monarchs keeper 26 times.

Florida will face Vanderbilt in their next match. The action takes place in Nashville at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

Florida and Alabama play at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.
No. 7 Florida falls to No. 5 Alabama in series opener
Florida and Arkansas squaring off at Florida Ballpark.
Florida edges No. 2 Arkansas in weekend finale to take series
Florida Gators baseball players gather together during warm ups at Florida Ballpark.
Florida hammers No. 2 Arkansas to even series
Florida guard Zippy Broughton (4) drives for a basket against South Carolina guard Brea Beal,...
Zippy Broughton to return next season for UF women’s basketball team