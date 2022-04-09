No. 10 Florida crushes Old Dominion for seventh straight win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the seventh consecutive match this spring, the Florida lacrosse team came, saw, and conquered their opponent.

Emma LoPinto was one of 14 different Gators (9-4) to score a goal against Old Dominion (5-9) in the team’s dominant 22-6 victory.

After LoPinto and Emily Heller scored the first two goals of the match to give the orange and blue a quick lead, Florida then went on an offensive explosion by outscoring the Monarchs 11-1 over the next 15 minutes to give them a commanding 13-1 advantage. Lopinto scored all four of her goals of the match in that span to give her a team-high 37 goals on the season.

The Gators took a 14-2 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the orange and blue tacked on eight more goals while allowing just four more to to Old Dominion.

Sarah Mackey netted three goals and Madison Reilly added a pair of her own in the second half. Mackey now has five on the season and Reilly has two.

Florida dominated shots on goal in the contest, as the Gators peppered the Monarchs keeper 26 times.

Florida will face Vanderbilt in their next match. The action takes place in Nashville at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.