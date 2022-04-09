Advertisement

Oak Hall comes up short in lacrosse showdown with Bolles, 10-7

Game of scoring runs goes to the Bulldogs; possible rematch could come in region playoffs
Oak Hall outscored 7-2 in second half of loss
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall lacrosse team will have a lot to take away from Friday’s Top-10 clash against Bolles. Ultimately, the Eagles came away with their third straight loss.

Bolles outscored Oak Hall, 7-2 in the second half to prevail in a game of scoring runs, 10-7. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 1A, reach 15-2 overall. The Eagles, ranked No. 9, drop to 10-5.

Oak Hall entered halftime on a roll, outscoring Bolles 4-0 in the second quarter.

District tournament play is up next for both schools. Oak Hall will face the winner between Lincoln and GHS in Tuesday’s 1A-District 2 semifinals. A rematch against Bolles could come in the region playoffs.

