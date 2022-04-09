Students and faculty at the University of Florida gathered for Relay for Life

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “So many people in my life have been impacted by cancer, so many people in my friends life have been impacted by cancer” said Relay president, Marissa Delvesco.

That is why Marissa was drawn to the purple booth as a freshman.

“I was like ‘oh my gosh I did this for 6 years before I got to college I would love to participate in this’” said Delvesco.

She led this year’s carnival themed fundraiser, and that is because of her family ties

Marissa’s dad, Mike, endured the removal of his thyroid and multiple surgeries to eventually become 12 years cancer free.

“About 15 years ago I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. It’s scary for the whole family to say the word cancer. But she’s trying to make a difference. For her to be here trying to help find a cure for cancer means so much to me” said Mike Delvesco.

Mike watched his daughter lead carnival games and assist the range of performers with tears in his eyes.

Marissa and her leadership team’s goal is to raise 20 thousand dollars but that has not come easy because of Covid.

“We took a really big deplete in our money, which we expected, but we are excited to even raise a thousand dollars. Every penny counts that’s all we really care about” said Marissa Delvesco.

This money will help fund cancer patients treatments, doctors visits and more.

“Im proud of her for what she’s doing in school and all that she’s done with relay for life. She’s just amazing” Mike Delvesco.

Marissa is graduating at the end of this semester and heading off to PA school, where her dad thinks she will specialize in cancer.

