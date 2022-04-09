Advertisement

Thief arrested after stealing from a Gainesville man’s porch

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A repeatedly convicted thief is again behind bars for allegedly taking from a Gainesville man’s porch.

According to officials with the Gainesville Police Department, 50-year old Francisco Garcia from New York City was arrested after he was caught on a doorbell camera stealing a $25 car tool.

When a GPD officer approached him Garcia denied taking the item.

When he was put in a squad car the arresting officer found two crack pipes wrapped in a disposable face mask.

Garcia is being charged with burglary and felony theft among other charges.

