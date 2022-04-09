Thief arrested after stealing from a Gainesville man’s porch

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A repeatedly convicted thief is again behind bars for allegedly taking from a Gainesville man’s porch.

According to officials with the Gainesville Police Department, 50-year old Francisco Garcia from New York City was arrested after he was caught on a doorbell camera stealing a $25 car tool.

When a GPD officer approached him Garcia denied taking the item.

When he was put in a squad car the arresting officer found two crack pipes wrapped in a disposable face mask.

Garcia is being charged with burglary and felony theft among other charges.

