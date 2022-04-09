Advertisement

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on...
A damaged vehicle sits in front of a food truck following a collision in Austin, Texas on Friday, April 8, 2022. Authorities say multiple people were injured in the "major collision” involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit the food truck.(AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Jennifer Dunn, an employee at a nearby restaurant, told The Associated Press that a group of 25 people had just left to get ice cream at a food truck a few feet away when patrons inside the restaurant heard a loud boom.

Dunn said several members of the group then ran back inside injured and asking for help. Dunn said she and others ran to the scene where several people, including the drivers, appeared severely hurt.

“We work in the restaurant industry, so we are used to helping,” Dunn said. “I have been doing this for a long (time), so have the servers and we just wanted to help.”

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

___

Associated Press reporter Acacia Coronado contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
GFR crews battle fire at TNT Graphics
Gainesville business catches fire, roof collapses

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone, Zelenskyy says
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses...
Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
SCOOTER ARREST
Gainesville man arrested for three separate scooter thefts
UF ENGINEERING
University of Florida engineering students win big during regional competitions