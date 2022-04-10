Car crash in Trenton leaves Cross City woman and baby in critical condition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Cross City woman and baby are in serious condition after a wreck in Trenton Saturday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials report, that a marked Florida Fish and Wildlife vehicle was stopped on State Road 26, causing other vehicles to stop.

The driver of an SUV did not see that vehicles were stopped in front of him causing a four-car pile-up.

A 25-year-old Cross City woman and a one-year-old were seriously injured in the wreck.

FHP is investigating the cause of the collision.

