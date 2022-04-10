Advertisement

Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea

By KSBW Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KSBW) - Two 16-year-olds are safe after a terrifying ordeal off the coast of California when they got swept up by a riptide while swimming in the ocean.

It was three fishermen returning to Moss Landing, Calif., after a day of salmon fishing who very well may have saved the young swimmers from drowning.

“Thank God we were there because there was nobody behind us and there were no boats coming out. It would’ve taken them at least half an hour to get there and in that water, you can’t last 10 minutes,” boat captain Mike Arujo said.

Lifeguards say the teens were swept out by a rip current and in the water for nearly 30 minutes.

The water temperature was 53 degrees and hypothermia was setting in when they were rescued.

“I grabbed the first girl and helped her up. She was so cold... and she just collapsed on the deck,” Arujo said.

The fishermen say they may have never come across the girls had they not decided to stay in the water longer to catch a sixth salmon and limit out.

THey finally caught the big fish and came across those girls at just the right time.

“It was a close call for those girls, and they didn’t have a whole lot longer. I mean neither one of them could stand up when they got on the boat, and the one young lady said she couldn’t feel her legs,” fisherman Bill Weilbacher said. “They didn’t have a lot of time left so everything worked out as well as it possibly could have and the stars were really aligned for them.”

The girls were checked by paramedics at the harbor and released to their parents.

