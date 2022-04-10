Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for three separate scooter thefts

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after being linked to multiple scooter thefts in the city.

According to Gainesville police officials, 49-year-old Johnnie Long was arrested at a residence off of 35th Place after multiple incident reports tied him to the theft of scooters in the area.

When officers approached Long, he confessed to stealing at least one by hot-wiring it.

Long is being charged with multiple counts of grand theft auto and is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

